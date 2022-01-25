Search

25 Jan 2022

Former Haiti presidential candidate deported from US

Former Haiti presidential candidate deported from US

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 10:25 PM

Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles says he has been arrested in the United States and deported to Haiti.

Mr Jean-Charles spoke briefly as he arrived at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince, looking distraught.

It was not immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges.

He said US authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa.

He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday.

“They’ve forbidden me from entering the US for the next five years,” he said.

“They’ve cancelled the visa and they’ve put me in jail. It’s a humiliating thing.”

The arrest prompted a small protest in the Port-au-Prince neighbourhood of Delmas 47, where some people burned tyres and threw rocks at passing cars.

Mr Jean-Charles ran for president in 2015 and 2016 against opponents including slain President Jovenel Moise, who was shot on July 7 at his private residence.

Mr Jean-Charles was previously a senator and also served as mayor for the northern town of Milot, near where Mr Moise was born.

Late last year, he called on the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resolve the country’s rising insecurity as soon as possible so it can hold elections and address major issues including unemployment and kidnapping.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media