26 Jan 2022

US Coast Guard searches for 39 people lost off Florida

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 2:55 PM

Search crews have continued to scan the ocean off Florida for any sign of 39 people missing from a capsized boat, the US Coast Guard said.

US Coast Guard and US navy crews on at least four ships and five aircraft covered an area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after a solitary survivor was rescued from the overturned hull.

The man told a good Samaritan who rescued him that he was part of a group of 40 people who left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night in what the maritime security agency suspects was a human smuggling operation. He said no-one wore life jackets as they capsized in severe weather.

The US Coast Guard said a small craft advisory had been issued as a severe cold front blew through the dangerous passage on Saturday and Sunday, with winds up to 23mph (37kph) and swells up to nine feet (three metres) high.

Tommy Sewell, a local bonefishing guide, said there were high winds and fierce squalls of rain on Sunday into Monday.

The survivor was taken to a hospital with symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure after he was found early on Tuesday sitting on the hull 45 miles (72km) east of Fort Pierce, the agency reported.

The US Coast Guard did not immediately describe the nationality of the survivor or the people lost at sea.

Migrants have long used the islands of the Bahamas as a stepping stone to reach Florida and the United States. They typically try to take advantage of breaks in the weather to make the crossing, but the vessels are often dangerously overloaded and prone to capsizing. There have been thousands of deaths over the years.

For the most part, these migrants are from Haiti and Cuba, but the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has reported apprehending migrants from other parts of the world, including from Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month.

The US Coast Guard constantly patrols the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas.

On Friday, its crews pulled 88 Haitians from an overloaded sail freighter west of Great Inagua, Bahamas.

“Navigating the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages … is extremely dangerous and can result in loss of life,” the US Coast Guard said last weekend.

Last July, the agency rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off of Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached.

The survivors said they had left Cuba with 22 people aboard. Nine went missing in the water.

