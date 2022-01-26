Search

26 Jan 2022

Boeing posts four billion dollars loss tied to problems with 787 jet

Boeing posts four billion dollars loss tied to problems with 787 jet

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Boeing reported a 4.16 billion US dollars (£3.1 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout of production flaws in one of its best-selling planes, the 787 Dreamliner, grew worse.

The US-based aircraft maker took a charge of 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion) to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.

The company said manufacturing problems with the 787 would add two billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) in unusual production costs, double an earlier projection.

Boeing is coming off a year in which aircraft sales rebounded after a slump caused by the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and a pandemic that crippled air travel.

The Chicago-based company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the 787.

The two-aisle 787 was grounded for more than three months in 2013 by overheating lithium-ion batteries. After design changes, the plane became a hit with both airlines, which appreciated its fuel economy on long flights, and travellers, who liked the bigger windows and more comfortable cabin.

But in May 2021, Boeing halted deliveries of new 787s because of production flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage were joined. Boeing has been unable to come up with a fix that satisfies the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Boeing’s failure to resume deliveries is causing headaches for airline customers. Without the 787s that it expected to receive by now, American Airlines has dropped some international flights planned for next summer. American Airlines officials say Boeing has agreed to pay penalties for missing deadlines, and they say there could be negotiations over additional compensation if delays continue much longer.

The 787 saga is unfolding just as Boeing tries to move past the grim early record of the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Following a redesign that won FAA approval, Boeing delivered 245 Max jets last year, bringing in much-needed cash.

Separately, Boeing took a 402 million US dollars (£297 million) write-off for a refuelling tanker that it makes for the US Air Force. That charge pushed Boeing’s usually reliable defence and space business to a loss.

Boeing’s fourth-quarter loss compared with a loss of 8.44 billion US dollars (£6.25 billion) during the same period a year earlier, when airlines had little appetite for new planes.

Excluding one-time charges, Boeing would have lost 7.69 US dollars (£5.69) per share – worse than Wall Street expectations for a loss of 36 cents per share (27p), according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was 14.16 billion US dollars (£10.48 billion), down 3% from a year ago, also short of analysts’ forecast of 16.54 billion US dollars (£12.25 billion).

Chief executive David Calhoun called 2021 a rebuilding year, and said in a note to staff that Boeing was “well positioned to accelerate our progress in 2022 and beyond”.

He said the airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic had spurred demand for new planes, and he expressed optimism about the long-term prospects for the 787.

Boeing shares rose about 2% in trading before the market opened on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media