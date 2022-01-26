Search

27 Jan 2022

Tesla posts record full-year earnings as vehicle sales soar

26 Jan 2022 11:55 PM

Tesla has posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire car industry.

The Texas company made 5.5 billion dollars (£4bn) last year compared with the previous record year of 3.47 billion (£2.57bn) in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s third straight profitable year.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla said 2021 was a breakthrough year for the company.

“There should no longer be doubt about the viability and profitability of electric vehicles,” the letter said.

Tesla made 2.32 billion (£1.72bn) in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, the company made 2.54 dollars per share.

That beat Wall Street expectations of 2.36 per share. Revenue for the quarter was 17.72 billion (£13.16bn), also ahead of analysts’ estimates of 17.13 billion, according to FactSet.

Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, nearly double the 2020 figure. Fourth-quarter vehicle sales hit 308,600, also a record. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries “over a multi-year horizon”.

The company said its factories have been running below their capacity for several quarters, limited mainly by supply-chain constraints that are likely to continue through this year.

It also said CEO Elon Musk was awarded 245 million dollars (£181m) in the fourth quarter because he reached some operational milestones in his compensation package.

Tesla said it started building Model Y SUVs late last year at its new factory near Austin.

After final certification, it plans to start delivering them to customers.

The company said it is testing equipment at its new factory in Germany, and is still trying to get a manufacturing permit from local authorities.

It still lists the Cybertruck electric pickup as “in development”. It was supposed to go on sale last year.

The company said it was able to drive cost reductions in the final quarter of the year, as well as grow vehicle sales. But it faced rising raw-material, commodity and logistics costs as well as increased warranty and recall expenses.

It said that “Full Self-Driving” software is now being tested on public roads by owners in 60,000 vehicles in the US.

It was only about 2,000 in the third quarter, Tesla said.

The software, which costs 12,000 dollars and cannot yet drive itself, is a primary area of focus for the company and should accelerate Tesla’s profitability, the company said.

Tesla’s shares initially tumbled in extended trading after the earnings were announced but recovered to rise slightly. The stock closed on Wednesday up 2% to 937.41.

