Search

28 Jan 2022

Belarus leader Lukashenko tells opposition leaders: ‘Repent and kneel’

Belarus leader Lukashenko tells opposition leaders: ‘Repent and kneel’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Belarus’s authoritarian leader has advised exiled opposition activists to “come home, repent and kneel”, while repeating a vague promise to step down if the people “make the decision” for him.

President Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in his annual state-of-the-nation address, seeking to underscore his grip on power after suppressing an unprecedented wave of mass protests against his rule.

In 2020 Mr Lukashenko, who has run Belarus with an iron fist for almost three decades, survived the largest and the most sustained wave of protests in the country’s history.

Demonstrations of up to 200,000 people were triggered by him winning a sixth term in office in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.

Protesters demanded a new election and Mr Lukashenko’s removal, but faced a brutal crackdown by the authorities, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands brutally beaten.

Key opposition figures, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Mr Lukashenko’s main contender in the election, have left the country amid the clampdown, along with thousands of ordinary Belarusians.

Mr Lukashenko on Friday claimed that no more than 10% of the population opposes his rule, and urged opposition activists in exile to come “home, on your knees, grovelling”.

“My advice to you: come home, repent and kneel,” he said. “It will get worse further on.”

After suppressing the protests, Mr Lukashenko repeatedly aired vague and non-committal promises to step down.

On Friday, he stressed it was up to the people: “You will decide, and this president will retire. If you consider necessary that I do more for this country, you will say so.”

Last week, Mr Lukashenko called a referendum for February 27, on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further cement his grip on power and remain in office until 2035.

The amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Mr Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Mr Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The amendments also confer substantial new powers on the All-Belarus People’s Assembly, a body that nominally represents a wide array of Belarusian society but that in the past has consisted largely of government officials and supporters.

The president automatically becomes a member of the assembly and can be elected by the other delegates as its chairman.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media