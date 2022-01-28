Tiger King star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in prison

A federal US judge has resentenced Tiger King star Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, rejecting pleas from the former zookeeper to free him from prison.
Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.
Both were featured in hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.
Maldonado-Passage was resentenced after a federal appeal court ruled last year that improper sentencing guidelines were used.
Prosecutors say he tried to hire two people — including an undercover FBI agent — to kill Baskin, who had criticised his treatment of animals. Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers said he wasn’t being serious.
Baskin attended the sentencing in Oklahoma City.
Last month, lawyers said Maldonado-Passage was delaying prostate cancer treatment until after his resentencing.
