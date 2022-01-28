Search

28 Jan 2022

Biden visits scene of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh

Biden visits scene of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 7:55 PM

President Joe Biden has visited the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, striking evidence of a need for his one trillion dollars infrastructure initiative.

The bridge fell just hours before Mr Biden’s previously scheduled trip to the city to showcase his programme, temporarily stranding vehicles and people but causing no fatalities.

Mr Biden spoke to first responders and surveyed the empty space the bridge spanned before falling to pieces.

Mr Biden had spoken by phone with Pennsylvania Gov Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey about the early morning bridge collapse before taking off for Pennsylvania and offered federal support for the clean-up efforts, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters en route to Pittsburgh.

“Our team remains in touch with state and local officials on the ground on updates and any additional assistance we can provide,” she said.

The bridge collapse — which caused no fatalities but prompted rescuers to form a human chain to retrieve people from a precariously perched bus — offered Mr Biden a striking example of what he has declared an urgent need for investments in the country’s infrastructure.

The steel span was built in 1970, and a 2019 inspection revealed the deck and superstructure to be in poor condition, according to the US Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Inventory.

The infrastructure law signed by Biden has earmarked about 1.6 billion dollars for Pennsylvania bridge maintenance, with tens of billions more for public transit, highway maintenance and broadband internet expansion in the state.

Friday’s trip was an opening step in a broader campaign to promote White House achievements in key states before the midterm elections.

It brought Mr Biden, a Pennsylvania native, home to one of the top-targeted states this cycle. The Pennsylvania battle to replace Republican Sen Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races this year.

The White House announced Mr Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Mr Biden, who has seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and high inflation, said it was important that he “go out and talk to the public” about what he has accomplished and about why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

While in Pittsburgh, Mr Biden will focus on the economy, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“He’ll be talking about how far we’ve come in getting our economy moving again, making more right here in America, and ensuring all workers benefit,” Ms Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media