Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital

Russia’s deputy defence minister said Moscow has decided to “fundamentally cut back” operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” in talks aimed at ending the fighting.
Alexander Fomin’s statement comes after another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul.
The move appears to be the first major concession the Russians have made since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a month ago.
The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.