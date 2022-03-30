Search

31 Mar 2022

Republican senator to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court post

Republican senator to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court post

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 3:25 PM

US senator Susan Collins has said she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Ms Jackson will become the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

Ms Collins said in a statement that she met Ms Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided “she possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court”.

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” the Maine senator said.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and is likely to save them from having to use vice president Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Ms Jackson, though one notable moderate, Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, has not yet said how she will vote.

Ms Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third black justice after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

Ms Collins was the most likely Republican to support Ms Jackson, and has a history of voting for Supreme Court nominees picked by presidents of both parties.

The only nominee she has voted against since her election in the mid-1990s is Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Ms Collins said she does not expect she will always agree with Ms Jackson’s decisions, but added: “That alone, however, is not disqualifying. Indeed, that statement applies to all six justices, nominated by both Republican and Democratic presidents, whom I have voted to confirm.”

It is unclear if any other Republican senators will vote for Ms Jackson.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said last week said he will not support her, citing concerns about her sentencing record and support from liberal advocacy groups.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media