Joe Biden to send £380m more in direct aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden has announced that the US will dispatch another 500 million dollars (£380 million) in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest help for Kyiv as the Russian invasion grinds on.
The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 55-minute call on the latest developments in the war that the aid was on its way.
The US Congress earlier this month approved spending up to 13.6 billion dollars (£10.3 billion) in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.
The Biden administration had already dispatched 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) of that total before Wednesday’s announcement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.