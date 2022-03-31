Search

31 Mar 2022

Anti-poaching efforts help boost rare rhino numbers in India

Anti-poaching efforts help boost rare rhino numbers in India

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:25 AM

Rare one-horned rhinos that roam Kaziranga National Park in north-eastern India have been increasing in number, thanks to stronger police efforts against poaching and artificial mud platforms that keep the animals safe from floods.

Those successful conservation efforts helped raise the park’s rhino population by 200 in the past four years, park census figures showed.

Nearly 400 men using 50 domesticated elephants and drones scanned the park’s 190 square mile territory in March and found the rhinos’ numbers increased more than 12% – neutralising a severe threat to the animals from poachers and monsoon flooding.

Park director Jatindra Sarma said: “From the last count in 2018, the number of the rare one-horned rhinoceros at our park has risen by 200. The number of this species at the Kaziranga now stands at 2,613.”

S Gogoi, a wildlife official, said: “Poaching has declined in recent years with only one rhino being killed so far this year.”

Poachers kill rhinoceroses to take their horns – which are believed to have aphrodisiac properties and are in great demand in the clandestine markets in south-east Asia.

Monsoon flooding has also killed animals of several species in Kaziranga, which is spread across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River in Assam state.

Authorities have built high mud platforms where rhinos take refuge with guards providing them fodder to survive during the monsoon season.

A police task force inducted last year is armed with weapons as sophisticated as those carried by the poachers, too, said GP Singh, a top police officer heading the force.

Wildlife rangers and security guards carried outdated guns while protecting the park in the past.

Poaching in Kaziranga peaked in 2013 and 2014 with 27 rhinos killed each year. It came down to six in 2017, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021.

Kaziranga, more than a century old and a Unesco heritage site, is also a breeding ground for elephants, wild water buffalo and swamp deer, and conservation efforts have also helped increase its tiger population.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media