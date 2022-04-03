Orban declares victory in Hungarian elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term in power.
In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters at an election night event in Budapest, Mr Orban said it was a “huge victory” for his right-wing party.
“We won a victory so big that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels,” Mr Orban said.
While votes were still being tallied, it appeared clear that the question was not whether Mr Orban’s Fidesz party would win the election but by how much.
With nearly 75% of votes counted, it appeared possible that Fidesz would win another majority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.