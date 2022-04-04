Search

04 Apr 2022

Germany to expel 40 Russian diplomats

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Germany is expelling 40 Russian diplomats in response to the killings in Bucha and says further measures with partners are being prepared.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the images received from the Ukrainian town following the withdrawal of Russian troops “shows an intent to destroy that goes beyond all boundaries”.

Ms Baerbock said the Bucha images also reveal the “unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda”.

The German diplomat said “we must fear similar images from many other places occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine” and that “we must counter this inhumanity with the strength of our freedom and our humanity”.

She added “it must also be clear that we must stand up for our freedom and be prepared to defend it”.

She said the Russian diplomats expelled “have worked here in Germany every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society” and that their work is “a threat to those who seek protection with us”.

Ms Baerbock said she told the Russian ambassador “we will not tolerate this any longer”.

News

