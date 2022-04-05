Search

05 Apr 2022

Headteacher in Indonesia sentenced to death for raping 13 girls

Headteacher in Indonesia sentenced to death for raping 13 girls

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

An Indonesian high court has granted an appeal from prosecutors and sentenced an Islamic boarding school headteacher to death for raping at least 13 students over five years and making some of them pregnant.

Herry Wirawan had been convicted by a three-judge panel at Bandung District Court in February and sentenced to life in prison.

He had been accused of raping girls between 11 and 14 years old from 2016 to 2021 at the school, hotels or rented flats in the West Java city. At least nine babies reportedly were born as a result of the rapes.

The case caused a public outcry and police said the victims were too fearful to tell anyone.

The Bandung High Court judges in their ruling agreed with prosecutors’ appeal for the death penalty and for Wirawan’s assets to be seized.

“What he had done had caused trauma and suffering to the victims and their parents,” said the ruling the court released on its website on Tuesday.

“The defendant had tarnished the reputation of Islamic boarding schools.”

The lower court had ordered Indonesia’s child protection ministry to pay compensation requested by the victims and for medical and psychological treatment for each girl, instead of seizing Wirawan’s assets.

But the high court ruled his assets be seized, including a foundation he owned, and auctioned to benefit the victims and their children.

The judges also ruled that nine children born to the victims should be handed over to the Children and Women Protection Agency with periodic evaluation “until the victims are mentally ready to care for their children, and the situation allows for their children to be returned to the victims”.

Wirawan’s lawyer, Ira Mambo, said she would advise her client to appeal against the sentence to the Supreme Court. They have seven days to do so before the court decision becomes final.

Wirawan pleaded guilty and apologised to his victims and their families during the trial.

West Java police began to investigate the case and arrested Wirawan last May when parents of a victim went to the police after their daughter returned home on a holiday and said she had just given birth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media