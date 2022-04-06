Driver dead after car crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

A car has crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital, bursting into flames and killing the driver.
Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6am (4am London) on Wednesday but did not enter the embassy compound.
Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.
According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.
There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.
