Search

06 Apr 2022

Joe Biden approves £76m transfer of anti-armour missiles to Ukraine

Joe Biden approves £76m transfer of anti-armour missiles to Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

US President Joe Biden has approved a 100 million-dollar (£76 million) transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine.

The transfer brings the total of US military assistance for Ukraine to 2.4 billion dollars (£1.8 billion) since Mr Biden took office in January 2021.

The White House announced late on Tuesday that Mr Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia’s invasion.

An administration official confirmed anonymously that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armour.

Meanwhile, police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6am (4am London) on Wednesday but did not enter the embassy compound.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide technical and expert support for an investigation into crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere.

Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he also asked Mr Macron to help the people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

In an interview with Turkey’s Haberturk television in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to hide its actions in Mariupol and not wanting humanitarian aid to enter the city “until they clean it all up”.

Mr Zelensky said he also expects European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to visit Kyiv soon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media