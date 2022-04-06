Search

06 Apr 2022

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Russian nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a senior politician whose sulphurous rhetoric and antics alarmed the West but appealed to Russians’ aggrievement and wounded pride, has died aged 75, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament said.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Mr Zhirinovsky died after “a serious and prolonged illness”.

The politician was hospitalised with Covid-19 on February 2.

In late March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Zhirinovsky was in a “serious condition”.

As the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party for three decades, Mr Zhirinovsky was infamous for making vehement statements that were neither liberal nor democratic and typically delivered with a ferocious glare.

He advocated for Russia to forcefully regain control of Alaska from the US, suggested that Russia hit former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko’s home with a nuclear weapon, and said he wanted a DNA test to see if he was related to former US president Donald Trump.

While Mr Zhirinovsky played the role of a wild man, many saw him as a tamed one submissive to the Kremlin.

In parliament, his party routinely voted to support measures put forth by the more stolid United Russia party, which is President Vladimir Putin’s power base.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media