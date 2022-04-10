Search

11 Apr 2022

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8am local time on Sunday and close at 7pm (6pm BST) in most places and at 8pm in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday April 24.

Aside from Mr Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

