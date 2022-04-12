Search

12 Apr 2022

Rescuers look for missing people after deadly landslides in Philippines

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Rescue efforts are continuing after heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides.

Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt Col Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing.

Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Lt Col Collado told the DZBB radio network.

“There were at least six missing but there could be more.”

Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.

The coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs.

In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended on Monday and mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

News

