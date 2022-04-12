Five shot and unexploded devices found at New York subway station

Five people have been shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, officials said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park area found multiple people with gunshot wounds and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on those injuries.
Preliminary information indicates a suspect fled while wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, sources said.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s office did not immediately have more details.
