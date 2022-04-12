Search

12 Apr 2022

Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce.

Now under way, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans.

The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of them crossing the road is a wonder for tourists and other first-time onlookers.

“They got here before us,” said Amaury Urra, a 50-year-old hiking guide from the Cienega de Zapata, the largest wetland in the Caribbean, known for its picturesque backdrop of turquoise sea waters and coastal cliffs.

“We’re used to this.

“Where I live, which is in the centre of the town of Giron, the crabs don’t get there as much,” he said – though there are plenty on the outskirts.

Located about 110 miles south-east of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles who signed up for a covertly CIA-funded operation to overthrow Fidel Castro.

This year, the crabs started their journey early. At the end of March, local l authorities issued a warning to drivers to avoid travelling in the morning and evening hours – the favourite crossing times for the crabs.

Environmentalists usually demand the closure of the main road, especially at key migration times.

The passage of the red crustaceans – gecarcinus ruricola – could last until July.

The largest amount of traffic occurs between April and May. And residents have to be careful – when the crabs feel threatened, they can puncture car tyres with their pincers.

Official figures estimate that some 3.5 million crabs die each season on the road, many crushed by passing vehicles. They take a minute and a half to cross.

This type of crab lives and migrates in the Bahamas, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Dominica.

But only in this part of Cuba, and perhaps in another sector of the coast towards the neighbouring province of Cienfuegos, does its path collide so dramatically with human traffic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media