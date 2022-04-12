Search

12 Apr 2022

Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller

Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 9:25 PM

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in Justice League films.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case on Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the Big Island town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday.

It is unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A hearing is scheduled for April 26 on Miller’s arrest.

There is also a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo.

Francis Alcain, Miller’s Hilo lawyer for all three cases, declined to comment on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media