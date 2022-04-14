Search

14 Apr 2022

Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Before he worked with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teenage DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for 93 ‘Til Infinity, which is scheduled for 2023.

Ronson said he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centring the narrative on favourite venues and events.

“Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching – ascending hip hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other,” Ronson said in a statement.

“At that moment, New York was still the center of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life.”

