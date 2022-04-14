Search

14 Apr 2022

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Pope Francis has travelled to a prison near Rome to wash the feet of a dozen inmates, a Holy Thursday ritual that symbolises humility and highlights his papacy’s attention to those on society’s margins.

He arrived in a motorcade that included Italian police cars, which entered through a gate of the prison in Civitavecchia, a port city 50 miles north-west of Rome.

The ritual was closed to the public for security reasons and to protect the privacy of the inmates.

Hours earlier, during a Holy Thursday Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis advised the 1,800 priests in attendance not to focus on worldly concerns such as power or status but exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God”.

Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving Catholic priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish by bishops who tried to avoid embarrassment rather than protect minors.

This year’s Holy Week celebrations come as the pope is struggling with mobility issues.

Francis suffers pain from a knee ligament problem and for years has been plagued by sciatica, a nerve inflammation affecting the legs and back.

During the Holy Thursday Mass, large urns of oil are blessed for use in ceremonies in churches in the Rome area.

When Francis went to bless the oil by breathing into it, an aide helped him rise from his chair and walk towards the silver urn.

At the end of the ceremony, Francis descended the steps down from the altar clinging to an aide’s arm, and even while assisted limped his way out of the basilica.

The Vatican did not say what accommodations were made to enable the pope to perform the foot-washing ceremony.

Holy Week, which draws hundreds of thousands of faithful to the Vatican, began with Palm Sunday Mass on April 10 in St Peter’s Square and culminates with Easter Sunday, when the faithful mark the resurrection of Jesus.

This year, the Good Friday torch-lit Way of the Cross procession in Rome returns to its traditional venue at the ancient Colosseum after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vatican has invited a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman, who work together at a Rome hospital, to carry a cross together during the procession.

That has angered some Ukrainians, including Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See and the Archbishop of Kyiv.

Their objections centre on whether such a gesture, implying reconciliation, is suitable, given Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine and its ongoing war against the country’s people.

The Vatican is still going ahead with the procession’s line-up of participants, who take turns carrying a lightweight cross during the procession, which is presided over by the pontiff and recalls Jesus’s death by crucifixion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media