Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

The man charged over the Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered to be held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city”.
Frank James was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after the New York attack, and made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday.
Authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters, shooting 10 people.
All were expected to survive.
Investigators are continuing the examine the 62-year-old’s possible motive.
James is charged with a federal terrorism offense, which pertains to violent attacks on mass transit systems.
There is no evidence connecting him to terror organisations, international or otherwise, at this time, authorities say.
