Three held after 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

Ten people have been shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital, authorities said.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the incident at Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon was random.
Authorities said no deaths have been reported but two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.
