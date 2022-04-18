Search

18 Apr 2022

Conspiracy website Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces libel lawsuits

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

The fake news and conspiracy website Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder, Alex Jones, faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing on Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganises its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of 50,000 US dollars (£38,000) or less and estimated liabilities of one million (£770,000) to 10 million US dollars.

Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted.

Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has called that allegation “ridiculous”.

