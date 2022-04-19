Search

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

South Africa has declaring a national state of disaster and allocated £51 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.

Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods caused by prolonged heavy rains, provincial officials said.

More than 40 people are still missing, and about 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about £21 million.

South African military teams are delivering food, water and clothing to flood victims, water tankers have been sent to areas where access to clean water has been disrupted, and large areas are without electricity.

Visiting some of the flooded areas last week, President Cyril Ramophosa blamed climate change for the unprecedented rains, the heaviest in at least 60 years.

Announcing the state of disaster in a televised address on Monday night, he pledged that government funds for the victims will not be lost to corruption.

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

“Learning from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money.”

Mr Ramaphosa’s remarks came after widespread corruption was uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit in state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned after the investigation found that businesses linked to his family benefited from inflated contracts from his department.

Despite Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge, many South Africans are sceptical that government funds for flood relief will not be diverted by corruption. Several businesses, prominent South Africans and charities have pledged money to private organisations.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe, Mr Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, has made one of the biggest donations pledging about £1.5 million to Gift of the Givers, a South African-based disaster relief organisation.

The University of Johannesburg said it will also donate funds directly to Gift of the Givers.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has also appealed for funds for flood relief through her Africa Outreach Project.

South Africa had been in a national state of disaster over Covid-19 since March 2020 until it was lifted two weeks ago, but it has now been reinstated in response to the Durban floods.

