26 Apr 2022

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119

26 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

A Japanese woman recognised as the world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka, has died aged 119, just months short of her goal of reaching 120.

Born on January 2 1903, Ms Tanaka loved playing the board game Othello and had a penchant for chocolate and fizzy drinks.

She was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116.

She had told the media she was still enjoying life and hoped to live until 120.

Ms Tanaka died of old age on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan where she spent all her life, city officials said on Tuesday.

Ms Tanaka, who had lived at a nursing home, was in and out of hospital only recently, they said.

Fukuoka governor Seitaro Hattori said in a statement he was shocked and saddened by her loss as he was looking forward to marking the Respect for the Aged Day later this year in person over chocolate and fizzy drinks, as he had to miss the occasion last year due to the pandemic.

“I could only see her in a picture showing her with the bouquet and making a ‘peace’ sign (with her fingers), but that cheered me up,” Mr Hattori said.

“She gave the people hope for healthy long life.”

With her death, the world’s oldest human is now Lucile Randon, a French nun known as Sister Andre, aged 118, according to the The Gerontology Research Group.

In Japan, the new record-holder is a 115-year-old woman Fusa Tatsumi, of Osaka, the Japanese health ministry said.

Japan, whose population is rapidly ageing and declining, had 86,510 centenarians, 90% of them women, according to the latest ministry figures.

