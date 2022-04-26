‘Serial killer’ who ‘killed 18 older women’ goes back on trial in Texas

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area of Texas over a two-year span has begun.

The first jury to hear a case against Billy Chemirmir, 49, could not agree on a verdict last autumn.

The start of the fresh trial was delayed by several hours after a juror did not show up on time.

Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted of capital murder in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Chemirmir’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him on Monday. Chemirmir has maintained his innocence.

Though Chemirmir is only being tried in connection with Ms Harris’ death, prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told jurors during his opening statements they will also hear evidence that Chemirmir attacked 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel the day before Ms Harris was killed and that he killed 87-year-old Mary Brooks about six weeks earlier.

“These are some of the most vulnerable people that we have in our community — three elderly women,” Mr Fitzmartin said.

Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women’s deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he is currently only scheduled to stand trial in the death of Ms Harris. Dallas County district attorney John Creuzot, who is not seeking the death penalty for Ms Harris’ killing, said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he has not said whose.

The defence declined to make an opening statement on Monday.

Chemirmir was arrested after Ms Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for older people and held a pillow over her face.

Mr Fitzmartin said that after the attack on Ms Bartel, police found that a few days before there had been a report of a suspicious person at the independent living centre where she lived. A registration plate then led officers to Chemirmir.

Detectives testified about going to his nearby apartment complex, watching as he drove into the car park. Detectives said he threw items into a bin and then, as they got him out of his vehicle, he was holding jewellery and cash in his hand.

Police said a large red jewellery box found in the bin contained documents that led them to Ms Harris’ home, where the widow was found dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

Mr Fitzmartin said evidence will show that about two hours before, Chemirmir was found with Ms Harris’ items, including her house keys. They had both been at the same Walmart supermarket.

Mr Fitzmartin said evidence will show that Chemirmir listed jewellery that belonged to Ms Bartel and Ms Brooks on an online selling site. He said Ms Brooks and Chemirmir were also at the same Walmart prior to her death.

“All of this evidence is going to be overwhelming for you all,” Mr Fitzmartin said.

As in the first trial, jurors were shown a taped deposition with Ms Bartel, who died in 2020. She said on the day she was attacked, she had opened her door after hearing an “insistent” knocking and immediately fixated on green rubber gloves the person was wearing.

Ms Bartel said she tried to push the door shut but was overpowered. “He said: ‘Don’t fight me, lie on the bed,’” she said. She said her attacker “slammed” the pillow to her face and used “all his weight to keep me from breathing”.

Ms Bartel, who lost consciousness during the attack and later discovered she was missing her wedding band, diamond engagement ring and other jewellery, said she could not remember details about the appearance of the man who attacked her.

The number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew after his arrest, with most of the families of his alleged victims only learning months or years after their loved one’s death that authorities believed they had been killed.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing were found dead in their apartments at independent living communities for older people, where he allegedly forced his way in or posed as a handyman. He is also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home carer.