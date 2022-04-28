Search

28 Apr 2022

Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators

Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

The US Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake to replace the one that US soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of the Second World War.

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice.

The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28 1945.

According to the US Army, Ms Mion spent that night with her mother hiding in the attic of their farm in the nearby village of San Pietro in Gu.

Retreating German soldiers had fired on the house, but when Ms Mion awoke on the morning of her 13th birthday, US soldiers were nearby.

In a statement, the US Army Garrison Italy said Ms Mion’s mother baked her a birthday cake and left it on the windowsill to cool.

But it disappeared, apparently taken by hungry US soldiers who had already been feted by grateful Italians with wine and bread as they entered Vicenza along its main thoroughfare.

Ms Mion seemed genuinely surprised that US soldiers had returned the cake 77 years later.

She marvelled “mamma mia” and “grazie” as a small crowd featuring US commanders and Italian officials sang “Happy Birthday”.

“Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget,” Ms Mion said, according to the US Army.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media