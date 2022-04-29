Search

29 Apr 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to attend November’s G20 summit in Bali

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to attend November’s G20 summit in Bali

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November, according to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

Mr Widodo, the current chairman of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin.

He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.

“I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately,” he said.

“I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts.”

He said that he invited Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.

“We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy,” Mr Widodo said.

Mr Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leader’s request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid.

“The mandate of Indonesia’s constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries,” Mr Widodo said.

“However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media