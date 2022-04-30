Search

30 Apr 2022

Torvill and Dean to be honoured by the Ice Theatre of New York

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, considered the trailblazers of modern ice dance, will be honoured on May 9 by the Ice Theatre of New York.

The 1984 Olympic champions whose free dance to Ravel’s Bolero stretched far beyond the rigid parameters of their sport — and altered it forever — will be recognised during the 35th anniversary of the ice theatre.

A gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, will include an award ceremony co-chaired by Olympic coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson.

“We are thrilled to be honouring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th anniversary gala.

“Not only for their breathtakingly original — and sport-changing — Olympic gold medal performance, followed by many others, but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, Dancing On Ice.

“Expect the unexpected from Torvill and Dean, and you’ll never be disappointed. Who better typifies the ideals and goals of Ice Theatre than Jayne and Chris?”

Ice Theatre of New York’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. It raises funds for its artistic and outreach programming for at-risk youth in New York City.

