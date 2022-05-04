Search

04 May 2022

Governor of US state seeks disaster status amid battle to control wildfire

Governor of US state seeks disaster status amid battle to control wildfire

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 8:55 AM

New Mexico’s governor has asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the US from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

During a briefing on the fire burning across the state’s north-east, governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a request for a presidential disaster declaration that will be sent to the White House in the hope of freeing up financial assistance for recovery efforts.

She said it is important that the declaration be made now rather than waiting until the fire is out.

“I’m unwilling to wait,” said Ms Lujan Grisham, a first-term Democrat who is running for re-election.

“I have families who don’t know what the next day looks like, I have families who are trying to navigate their children and healthcare resources, figure out their livelihoods and they’re in every single little community and it must feel to them like they are out there on their own.”

In the small north-eastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas, residents were already voicing concerns about food stores being closed as some people chose to leave ahead of the flames even though evacuations had not been ordered.

Fire managers told an evening briefing at the local community college that the spread slowed a bit on Tuesday, and put the amount of newly charred land up slightly, to about 231 square miles of mountainsides, towering ponderosa pines and meadows.

Officials have reported about 170 homes destroyed, about 15,500 homes under mandatory evacuation and said the state’s psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas remained evacuated. Schools in the community have cancelled classes.

Dan Pearson, a US Forest Service fire behaviour analyst, called Tuesday “a brief reprieve from the extreme conditions we have been experiencing”, but warned that winds are expected to increase and shift on Wednesday, pushing fire and smoke towards Las Vegas.

“Tomorrow, we’re back to red-flag criteria,” Mr Pearson said, adding that forecasts called for better firefighting conditions on Thursday and Friday before winds increase and gusts whip to 50mph or more during the weekend.

Fire engines and their crews were busy working to protect homes and other structures on the edge of Las Vegas while bulldozers cleared more fire lines on the outskirts. Air tanker and helicopter pilots took advantage of a break in the thick smoke and falling ash to drop fire retardant and water.

New Mexico was in the bull’s eye for the nation’s latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. Forecasters also issued warnings for parts of Arizona and Colorado, and authorities in Texas urged people there to be careful after crews in that state had to respond to several new fires.

Authorities in north-eastern New Mexico said the flames were a couple of miles from Las Vegas, which serves as an economic hub for most of north-eastern New Mexico and the ranching and farming families who have called the rural region home for generations. It is home to the United World College and New Mexico Highlands University.

The governor said during her briefing that the number of homes destroyed would probably climb much higher given the ground that the fire has covered and the villages that it had moved through over the past week.

San Miguel County officials said on Tuesday they have been unable to get back into burned areas to continue assessments since conditions were too dangerous.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West and they are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, scientists and fire experts say.

Fire officials have also said that many forested areas have become overgrown and unhealthy and that the build-up of vegetation can worsen wildfire conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media