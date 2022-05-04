Search

04 May 2022

British Virgin Islands premier facing drugs charges could be freed from custody

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 8:55 PM

The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a 500,000 dollar (£400,000) bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a US government drugs sting, a federal judge in Miami said.

In a surprise decision, Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the US if released.

Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle monitor and pays the large bond.

Prosecutors said they would appeal against the decision, meaning it is unclear when and if Fahie would be released.

The 51-year-old was arrested last week during a US Drug Enforcement Administration sting after accepting what he was told was 700,000 dollars (£550,000) in cash from undercover DEA agents and informants who posed as Mexican drug traffickers.

Fahie and his ports director, Oleanvine Maynard, met with the group on a private jet in the Miami area, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Maynard referred to Fahie as a “little crook sometimes” who would not hesitate to profit from a plan cooked up with the help of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives to move mass quantities of cocaine and drug proceeds through the Caribbean island.

News

