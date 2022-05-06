Search

06 May 2022

Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 8:55 PM

A marble bust that a woman bought for about 35 dollars (£28) from a second-hand shop is temporarily on display at a museum in Texas after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since the Second World War.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at a Goodwill shop in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century BC or first century AD and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said.

The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and returned to the United States with it, the museum said.

A Sotheby’s consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes, said: “We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location.”

Ms Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill shop in Austin, Texas.

She reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of a lawyer who specialises in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said.

“Either way, I’m glad I got to be a small part of (its) long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media