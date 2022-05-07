Women, children and the elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

All women, children and older adults have been evacuated from a Mariupol steel mill long besieged by Russian forces, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said.
“The president’s order has been carried out, all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal,” Iryna Veheshchuk said.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.”
She did not elaborate.
The Russian news agency Tass had reported another 50 evacuated from the plant on Saturday.
