Search

23 Jun 2022

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 8:25 PM

French film legend and amateur racing car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film A Man And A Woman half a century ago, and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died aged 91.

He died at his home in south-west France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him on Thursday before his death.

French news reports said Trintignant had cancer.

In a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in more than 100 films.

He was one of France’s premier actors in the post-war era and one of the last remaining performers of his generation.

Tributes poured in after his death was announced on Friday.

Born on December 11, 1930 in Piolenc in southern France, Trintignant started acting in the theatre but gained broader fame in cinema, notably starring with Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Woman in 1956.

He starred in Italian films and several films by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, most famously A Man And A Woman in 1966, which won the Oscar for best foreign film.

Trintignant played a racing car driver, a passion he pursued off-screen, in a complex romance alongside Anouk Aimee.

Trintignant continued acting on stage and on screen into his 80s, and earned new international attention in Michael Haneke’s 2013 Oscar-winning drama Amour, a raw depiction of an aging couple after one of them has a stroke.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media