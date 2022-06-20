Search

22 Jun 2022

Director Paul Haggis held at Italian hotel ahead of hearing in sex assault case

Director Paul Haggis held at Italian hotel ahead of hearing in sex assault case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

Film director Paul Haggis is being held in a hotel room in southern Italy pending a court hearing while prosecutors press their investigation of a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days.

Prosecutors in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of south-eastern Italy, announced on Sunday that police had detained the 69-year-old Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

They described the alleged victim as a “young foreign woman”, while state TV and other Italian media said she is English.

Haggis came to the tourist town of Ostuni to participate in an arts festival that begins on Tuesday and is being detained in a hotel room in that town, the media said.

Haggis’s Italian lawyer was in court on Monday morning on other matters and could not be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Haggis’ US-based lawyer Priya Chaudhry told the Associated Press that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully co-operate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly”.

Brindisi prosecutor Antonio Negro said on Monday that the exact date of the hearing this week is still to be decided.

Under Italian law a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defence lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation.

A judge can also decide if there is a flight risk, or the possibility of tampering with evidence or committing the same alleged crime and order him to be jailed or stay under house arrest.

In a written statement on Sunday announcing that Haggis had been detained, prosecutors said that “according to (investigative) elements gathered”, Haggis allegedly “forced the young woman, known by him from some time ago, to submit to sexual relations”.

The statement also said that the woman was “forced to seek medical care”.

The prosecutors alleged that after a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied” by Haggis to Brindisi airport and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions”.

Airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination, the prosecutors said.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter.

He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for Crash.

In recent years, Haggis has had legal problems stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

After a civil lawsuit, filed in New York in late 2017, alleging that he had raped a publicist, three other women came forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations, including another publicist who said he forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her.

Haggis denied the original rape allegations in a counter-complaint to the lawsuit, and said that the accuser and her lawyer had demanded a payment of nine million dollars (£7.3 million) to avoid legal action.

Haggis described that as extortion.

Brindisi prosecutors in their statement said that the woman “formalised her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators”.

With his cinema work, Haggis has depicted himself as an advocate for the underdog in his films, addressing racism, euthanasia and war.

Themes of the Ostuni festival included equality, gender parity and solidarity.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media