Search

22 Jun 2022

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before second trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before second trial

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 5:55 AM

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna.

Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.

Emails to attorneys for both sides seeking comment and details on the terms of the settlement were not immediately returned.

A trial had seemed a virtual certainty after the judge last week denied a motion by Kardashian’s attorneys to enforce a settlement agreement they said the two sides had reached.

The trial was to be a sequel of sorts to a defamation trial earlier this year in which Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, alleged that Kardashian’s mother and sisters — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — had defamed her as violent and unstable, and persuaded producers and executives to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The Kardashians won a clear-cut victory in that trial on May 2. The four women had attended most of the proceedings, and all four testified, though they were in New York at the Met Gala when the verdict was read.

Rob Kardashian, who has a daughter with Chyna, was not a defendant in that trial, but he gave often angry and sometimes sad testimony about the late-night fight that led to the end of their relationship.

Chyna had initially filed one lawsuit against the whole family, but the judge ruled that the allegations against Rob — which also included assault accusations — should get their own trial. Fewer members of the famous family had been expected to attend the second trial, and only Rob and Kris Kardashian had been expected to testify.

At the first trial, jurors found that the Kardashians acted in bad faith in their conversations about the couple’s troubles with producers of Rob & Chyna and executives from the E! network, which aired it. But they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani said after the verdict that she and her client were disappointed but felt vindicated by the jury’s findings, which she said demonstrated that Chyna had not physically abused Rob, and validated their claim that the Kardashian women had attempted to interfere with her contract to be on the show.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media