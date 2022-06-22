Search

22 Jun 2022

Director Paul Haggis appears in Italian court amid assault probe

Director Paul Haggis appears in Italian court amid assault probe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

Film director Paul Haggis has appeared in court in southern Italy amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days.

Haggis, 69, made no comment as he arrived with Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia at the courthouse in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the ‘heel’ of south-east Italy.

There was no sign that members of his family who were in Italy at the time joined him.

Prosecutors announced on Sunday that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

State TV and other Italian media said the alleged victim is a 30-year-old English woman who had known Haggis before he came to the tourist town of Ostuni to participate in an arts festival.

Haggis co-wrote, directed and produced Crash, which won the 2006 Academy Awards for best picture and best screenplay.

He also wrote the screenplay for Million Dollar Baby, another Oscar winner.

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

In Italy, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defence lawyers, is expected to rule on Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody pending possible additional investigation.

The judge could also decide to order him kept jailed or under house arrest.

Haggis’ US-based lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Associated Press on Sunday that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr Haggis”.

She added: “He is totally innocent, and willing to fully co-operate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media