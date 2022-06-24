Search

24 Jun 2022

Child rape victim receives legal abortion after judge’s refusal sparked outrage

Child rape victim receives legal abortion after judge’s refusal sparked outrage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 4:25 AM

An 11-year-old girl who became pregnant after she was raped has finally received a legal abortion after being blocked for weeks by a judge in Brazil.

The child, who was 10 when she was raped, was in her 29th week (month seven) when the abortion was finally performed on Wednesday night, amid outrage against judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer for her actions in the case.

Brazil’s judicial watchdog agency said it would investigate Ms Zimmer for asking the child at a filmed hearing on May 9 whether she understood how pregnancies happen and suggesting the girl should “hold on a little more” to save the foetus.

The girl repeatedly said she did not want to give birth.

The case had ended up before the judge after doctors refused to perform the procedure because the child was in her 22nd week of pregnancy. Ms Zimmer had subsequently sided with doctors and refused the child’s request.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina said that after a formal request was made on behalf of the girl’s family, Polydoro Ernani de Sao Thiago hospital had taken “measures to interrupt the minor’s pregnancy”.

The case, reported by the website The Intercept Brasil last week, prompted associations of magistrates and human rights groups to ask that Ms Zimmer be removed from her post.

Motion blurred photograph of child patient on stretcher or gurney pushed at speed through hospital corridor by doctors and nurses
The child was in her 29th week of pregnancy when the abortion was finally performed (Alamy/PA)

Some anti-abortion activists have argued that Brazil’s health ministry recommendations urge a 20- to 22-week limit on the procedure.

But Daniela Felix, a lawyer for the family of the child, and other legal experts said Brazilian law makes no mention of a limit in the case of rape victims or when a woman’s life is in danger.

Ms Zimmer said in a statement on Wednesday that she “will not speak about parts of the hearing, which were illegally leaked”. She also said she will remain silent about the case “to assure the due and full protection to the child”.

The probe on Ms Zimmer’s methods will be conducted by the same Santa Catarina court system in southern Brazil and its decision will be referred to her own court in the southern state, and then taken for the national watchdog to make its final decision.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media