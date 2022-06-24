Search

24 Jun 2022

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders

A man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder after fatally stabbing five people and wounding four others in an attack in southern Norway involving knives and a bow and arrow.

The Buskerud District Court sentenced Espen Andersen Brathen to compulsory mental healthcare.

Three forensic psychiatric experts who assessed him concluded he has chronic paranoid schizophrenia and was mentally ill at the time of the attack on October 13 2021.

Both the prosecution and the defence had called for compulsory mental healthcare for Brathen.

He was found guilty of 11 counts of attempted murder for shooting at people with a bow and arrows in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people.

He was carrying 62 arrows and four knives at the time of the attack.

The three-judge court said the defendant had explained during the trial that started in May and lasted until June 6 “that he had decided to kill people in order to achieve rebirth. He said he thought he was going to go blind. The accused therefore believed that it was urgent to kill”.

Brathen had watched “a large number of videos” showing situations where people were stabbed, and had explained “that he watched such videos to learn how to use weapons so that they became as deadly as possible”, the court heard.

The 38-year-old’s defence lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, said, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, that his client “had delusions with religious and magical content”.

“We are dealing with a sick person. A person who is without guilt,” prosecutor Andreas Christiansen said in his final speech, Norwegian news agency NTB wrote.

Another prosecutor, Vibeke Gjoslien Martins, said that he “did not stop until he was arrested, and he had a clear and distinct goal of killing more”.

Brathen was arrested more than half an hour after he started firing arrows inside a grocery store and attacking people inside their homes. He attacked people with knives after his bow broke, the court said.

He also was sentenced to pay compensations to the victims.

