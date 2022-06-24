Search

24 Jun 2022

Indigenous groups mourn Amazon expert killed alongside UK journalist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

Members of Brazilian indigenous groups, friends and family members have attended the funeral of Bruno Pereira, who was killed with a British journalist during a trip to the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

His body was to be cremated following the ceremony.

Mr Pereira, who was on leave from the Brazilian government agency for indigenous affairs, and reporter Dom Phillips were allegedly killed by a fisherman on June 5, the day they disappeared in the Javari Valley region, close to Brazil’s border with Peru and Colombia.

Members of the Xukuru indigenous group sang mourning songs close to Mr Pereira’s sealed coffin during the ceremony in Recife.

Police investigators said last week the bodies of the two men were found deep in the forest, where they were taken by their killer. Police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.

Mr Pereira had been trying to help indigenous groups of the Javari Valley create a 220-mile trail marking the south-western border of their territory to help protect it from encroachment by ranchers and other outsiders.

He was helping Mr Phillips during a reporting trip to the region when they were attacked. The journalist, whose funeral was scheduled for Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, was writing a book on Amazon preservation.

