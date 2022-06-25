Man arrested following shooting in central Oslo which left two dead

A suspect has been arrested after two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting in Oslo.
The shooting happened early on Saturday outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said.
Police spokesman Tore Barstad confirmed the arrest, but no other details including a possible motive were immediately known.
