Search

25 Jun 2022

Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 7:12 PM

The mayor of Milan has signed an ordinance turning off the taps of public decorative fountains and the city’s archbishop has prayed for rain in a tour of churches as northern Italy endures one of its worst droughts in decades.

The city ordinance follows the declaration on Friday of a state of emergency in the surrounding Lombardy region, which has endured an unusually early heatwave and months without significant rainfall.

Neighbouring Emilia Romagna and Piedmont have undertaken similar crisis measures.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala said the ordinance would turn off decorative fountains except those holding flora and fauna that need fresh water.

It further limits use of water sprinklers except for new-growth trees.

The mayor also decreed that shops in Italy’s business and fashion capital cannot set thermostats under 26C (79F) and must keep their doors closed to avoid overtaxing the power grid.

In a Facebook post, Mr Sala invited Milanese to do their part and reduce water use as much as possible at home, in private gardens and even when cleaning terraces and courtyards.

Separately, Archbishop Mario Delpini made a pilgrimage on Saturday to pray for “the gift of rain”, visiting three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of Milan.

He recited the Rosary and used holy water to bless a field in front of the St Martin Olearo di Mediglia church.

Italy’s drought has dried up rivers crucial for irrigation, including the Po, threatening some three billion euros (£2.6 billion) in agriculture, Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said this week.

Italy’s confederation of agricultural producers, Copagri, estimates the loss of 30%-40% of the seasonal harvest.

While unusual heat and lack of rainfall are to blame for the current crisis, Italy has a notoriously wasteful water infrastructure that national statistics agency ISTAT estimates loses 42% of drinking water from distribution networks each year, in large part due to old and poorly maintained pipes.

Italy’s civil protection agency is gathering information from regions and various national ministries to propose a broader state of emergency for affected regions.

Hundreds of towns and cities across the north have already passed various ordinances calling for responsible water use to avoid the possibility of rationing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media