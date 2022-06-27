Search

27 Jun 2022

Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 12:11 PM

The death toll of children alone in last week’s devastating earthquake in south-eastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said.

The UN’s humanitarian coordination organisation, OCHA, said that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 tremor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan last week, flattening homes and triggering landslides.

Most of the children died in Paktika’s hard-hit Gayan district, which remains a scene of life in ruins, days after the quake.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have put the total death toll from the quake at 1,150, with hundreds more injured, while the UN has offered a slightly lower estimate of 770, although the world body has warned the figure could still rise.

The quake has also left an estimated 65 children orphaned or unaccompanied, the UN humanitarian office added.

The disaster – the latest to convulse Afghanistan after decades of war, hunger, poverty and an economic crash – has become a test of the Taliban’s capacity to govern and the international community’s willingness to help.

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as the United States and its Nato allies were withdrawing their forces last August, foreign aid stopped practically overnight.

World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, refusing to recognise the Taliban government and demanding they allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights.

The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s, triggering Western backlash.

Aware of their limitations, the Taliban have appealed for foreign aid. The UN and an array of overstretched aid agencies in the country that have tried to keep Afghanistan from the brink of starvation have swung into action.

Despite funding and access constraints, convoys of aid have trickled into the remote provinces.

The UN children’s agency said on Monday it was working to reunite children that had been separated from their families in the chaos of the quake.

It also has set up clinics to offer mental health and psychological support to children in Gayan traumatised by the disaster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media