28 Jun 2022

Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for 25th anniversary of handover

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 10:52 AM

Hong Kong police have confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Mr Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday, assistant police commissioner Lui Kam-ho said at a news conference.

Mr Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold more than two years ago.

It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was by far its worst and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The UK returned Hong Kong to China on July 1 1997.

The anniversary is highly symbolic for Mr Xi, who wants to be seen as propelling a “national rejuvenation” as he prepares to start an expected third five-year term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party this autumn.

Part of that rejuvenation is erasing the legacy of colonialism and what the party regards as unequal treaties that granted territorial concessions to Britain and other foreign nations during the waning years of the Qing Dynasty, which ended in 1911.

A series of security measures will be put in place to protect Mr Xi, including security zones and road closures around the venue for the ceremony, police said.

Barriers have already been erected in the area.

“We will not tolerate anything that may interfere and undermine the security operation,” Mr Lui said. “In the event that any person behaves in a manner that threatens life or property and undermines public order or endangers public safety, we will take resolute action.”

