Search

30 Jun 2022

Xi arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

Xi arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 9:41 AM

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover.

His visit follows a two-year transformation which brought the city more tightly under Communist Party control.

It is Mr Xi’s first trip outside of mainland China in nearly two and a half years.

Supporters at the train station waving Chinese and Hong Kong flags greeted the Chinese President as his train pulled into the station on Thursday.

Mr Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were welcomed by the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, as they alighted the train. Mr Xi waved at the supporters who welcomed him on the platform.

Elsewhere in the train station, supporters stood on either side of a red carpet, also waving Chinese and Hong Kong flags. Some held up banners welcoming Mr Xi and a lion dance performance was held.

Mr Xi is expected to speak about Hong Kong’s future at a ceremony on Friday marking the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule on July 1 1997.

Under his leadership, China has reshaped Hong Kong in the past two years, cracking down on protest and freedom of speech and introducing a more patriotic curriculum in schools. The changes have all but eliminated opposition voices and driven many to leave.

Hong Kong and nearby Macao are special administrative regions that are governed separately from the rest of China, known as the Chinese mainland.

Mr Xi has not left China since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. China has maintained a strict “zero-Covid” policy that aims to keep the virus out.

The Chinese leader’s last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media