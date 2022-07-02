Search

02 Jul 2022

Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates 36th birthday as ‘luckiest woman in the world’

Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday.

The Freaky Friday star said she is the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post that showed her with financier husband Bader Shammas.

“I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday”.

The couple announced their engagement last November.

People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding but no details were offered.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight.

Mr Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

Lohan, star of The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and a sometimes singer, recently filmed a romantic comedy due to be released on Netflix later this year.

